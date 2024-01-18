DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CAN I GET A YA-YEAH-HUH!
Do you know your Scott Ians from your Lars Frederiksens? Symphony of Destruction or Raining Blood? What would Cliff Burton do?
Join us at the brewery for an evening of trivial brutality as we provide the thrashy noggin scratchers...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.