Delta Festival 2024 - Pass Mercredi VIP + HIDDEN

Plages du Prado
Wed, 4 Sept, 12:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€133.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le Hidden VIP Expérience réouvre ses portes pour une 3ème édition. Au programme, bains de soleil à LA PISCINE, vue imprenable depuis notre PLATEFORME VIP sur la main stage du Delta Festival et soirée à l’abri des regards durant l’AFTER Officiel et pour la...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Delta France Associations.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7
Caravan Palace, Gazo, Jain and 7 more

Venue

Plages du Prado

Plages du Prado, 13008 Marseille, France
Doors open12:00 pm

