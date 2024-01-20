DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afrikashine House party

Le Perchoir
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AFRIKASHINE est la soirée dédiée à mettre en lumière la richesse artistique de la culture Afro.

Nous vous faisons voyager aux quatre coins du monde, des classiques Hip-Hop & RnB au Bangers Amapiano et Afrobeats ,mais aussi les meilleurs sons Baile Funk &...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par AFRIKASHINE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Perchoir

14 Rue Crespin Du Gast, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.