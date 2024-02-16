Top track

N2N

Space Banana
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsBoise
From $32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Join us for the third of four grand opening events at Space Banana as we welcome N2N for an exclusive 90-minute set.

Siso will open.

Something Spicy will close.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

N2N

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

