After Dinner Party

Libertino
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

De passage à Libertino ? Il parait qu'au -1 se cache un secret, pour venir groover jusqu’au bout de la nuit. Au programme : sirotage de cocktails exclusifs et funky dj sets, dans une ambiance ultra cosy et feutrée.

Du jeudi au samedi, vous savez désormais...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LIBERTINO.
Lineup

Julien Lebrun

Venue

Libertino

44 Rue De Paradis, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

