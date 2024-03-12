Top track

Sebastian Schub - Tidal Wave

Sebastian Schub live at The Social

The Social
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.10

About

SEBASTIAN SCHUB - Marked by a one-of-a-kind, powerhouse voice and a spellbinding stage presence Sebastian's music is reminiscent of artists like Hozier, Jeff Buckley, and Ben Howard.

His work is sincere, gritty and intensely dynamic. Embracing you with a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sebastian Schub

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

