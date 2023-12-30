DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIN, Fistful of Steel, Lost in Echoes

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 30 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Paying homage to some of the most beloved groups of our time: it's tribute night at Saint Vitus featuring:

  • SIN (Nine Inch Nails)
  • Fistful of Steel (Rage Against The Machine)
  • Lost in Echoes (Bauhaus)
This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

