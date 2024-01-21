DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Asya Satti

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Asya Satti's Full live band show

Her distinctive style unites cultures, drawing upon the inspirational music culture of her heritage in a way that’s enticing to an international pop audience.

Her voice is just as beguiling, with pure uplifting soul which...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Asya

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

