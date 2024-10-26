Top track

Juliet Fox - 6AM - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fox Fiction: Juliet Fox [Halloween Party]

The Chocolate Factory
Sat, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Juliet Fox - 6AM - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

Register For Presale: https://grayarea.co/events/juliet-fox-and-guests-oct-26-2024

FOX FICTION! We’re fired up to bring back one of Australia’s finest, Juliet Fox, for a special Halloween party! This time, we’re bringing the techno sensation to the Chocol...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Juliet Fox

Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.