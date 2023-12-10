DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cirque Noir at Art Basel Weekend Finale '23 (Miami)

Baroom Club
Sun, 10 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
About

We’re pleased to announce our dark circus will be taking over Baroom Club December 10th with Surprise Guests, Austin Gavlak and Cirque Noir (DJ Set) for Art Basel '23 Weekend Finale!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Cirque Noir.

Lineup

Cirque Noir [DJ SET]

Venue

Baroom Club

1342 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

