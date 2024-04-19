DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amplify + Friends

Volks Club
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 11:00 pm
DJWorthing
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Celebrating Amplify’s Debut UK Tour in 2024. Get ready for an unforgettable journey with Amplify & Friends.

Ampy Army ready to assemble? We bring the first ever Amplify & Friends UK Tour to Volks Brighton on Friday 19th April 2024. High energy, never been...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Supercharged.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AMPLIFY

Venue

Volks Club

3 Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1PS, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

