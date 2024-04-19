DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrating Amplify’s Debut UK Tour in 2024. Get ready for an unforgettable journey with Amplify & Friends.
Ampy Army ready to assemble? We bring the first ever Amplify & Friends UK Tour to Volks Brighton on Friday 19th April 2024. High energy, never been...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.