DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

INTERTWINE at The Miami Bandshell - An Interactive Digital Art Pop-Up Party on the Beach

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 9 Dec, 1:00 pm
ArtMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

INTERTWINE is a daytime digital art exhibition and live art event taking place between 1-7pm. Featuring art from the artists and collections of BurritoDAO, Accelerate Art, DJinnDAO and others.

Food & beverage are available for purchase at the show. The Ba...

All ages
Presented by Blockparty

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.