AM After Hours

Lightbox
Sat, 9 Dec, 3:00 am
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Your Friday night after party !

HOUSE POP CIRCUIT OVER 2 ROOMS @ LIGHTBOX !

Carry the party on with A:M until 10am !

This is an 18+ event
Presented by On Nation
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lightbox

6A S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP
Doors open3:00 am
600 capacity

