KIN + Tally Spear + HURTLING

Two Palms
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
Kick Out The Jams presents KIN's launch party for new single "Party Anthem", with special guests Tally Spear and HURTLING. Free entry.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Kick Out The Jams.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

KIN, Tally Spear, Hurtling

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
