Holiday Flea Market

Kilowatt
Sun, 3 Dec, 12:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vintage & Handmade Good From:

Malevolent Leather // Snob Hill Vintage // Pleasure Pines // Knuckle Duster Vintage

DJ Sets From: Bonnie Danger & Adreil Awesome

Food Pop-Up by: Man's Ruin Hot Sauce & Doughvinvi Pizza

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kilowatt.

Lineup

Francesca Brown

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

