DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Icon Collective x Dim Mak Takeover

1720
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After a four-year hiatus, Takeover is back and bigger than ever. Join us for an unforgettable night as ICON Collective and Dim Mak Records curate an evening filled with alumni talent and special guests.

Time: Panel: 8pm-9pm / Show Start: 9pm-2am

ABOUT TH...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dim Mak & Icon Collective
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.