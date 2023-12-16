Top track

In Memory of MC Fats

fabric
Sat, 16 Dec, 2:30 pm
Room 1

Randall b2b Bryan Gee ft Trigga & Tonn Piper

Break b2b S.P.Y ft Lowqui

Dillinja b2b Dj Hype ft IC3 & Daddy Earl

Grooverider b2b Jumping Jack Frost ft The Ragga Twins & MC Moose

Dj Die b2b Krust ft Dynamite MC & Inja

Uncle Dugs b2b Micky Finn f...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by fabric.

5
DJ Hype, S.P.Y, Randall and 5 more

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open2:30 pm
