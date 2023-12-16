DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Room 1
Randall b2b Bryan Gee ft Trigga & Tonn Piper
Break b2b S.P.Y ft Lowqui
Dillinja b2b Dj Hype ft IC3 & Daddy Earl
Grooverider b2b Jumping Jack Frost ft The Ragga Twins & MC Moose
Dj Die b2b Krust ft Dynamite MC & Inja
Uncle Dugs b2b Micky Finn f...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.