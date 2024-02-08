DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HEDONISM

The Baby G
Thu, 8 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$15.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THIRSTY THURSDAYS ARE BACK! Seraphim returns with "HEDONISM", a queer sexy dance party with slow and hard hitting music for an experience of ecstacy and bliss.

Sexy music provided by:

DJ Saratonin (USA)
A1ienbaby
ard1n
GooGirl b2b DJ VALENTINHO...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by SERAPHIM
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

