Happy Hour: Prabir

Get Tight Lounge
Thu, 18 Jan, 4:20 pm
GigsRichmond
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Its always something different when Prabir hosts our Happy Hour. Whether it's 90' s hits, Tom Petty, or the Beatles you'll be singing right along. Be sure not to miss these happiest of hours!

All ages
Presented by Get Tight Productions
Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open4:20 pm

