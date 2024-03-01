Top track

Yard Act - Petroleum

Yard Act: Live + Signing (12pm Doors)

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 1 Mar, 12:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yard Act

What do you do when everything you’ve ever wanted suddenly lands in your lap, but the questions still keep on coming?

Since first steering their golden Rover into swift public acclaim back in 2020, Leeds quartet Yard Act have become one of the great indie Read more

Event information

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present an in-store matinee live performance and signing from Yard Act. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Where's My Utopia?' released via Island.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yard Act

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm
200 capacity

