Wild Classical Music Ensemble - Train Station

Wild Classical Music Ensemble + Dean Rodney Jr & The Cowboys

Cafe OTO
Fri, 31 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Wild Classical Music Ensemble - Train Station
About

Dig That Treasure! Festival - Night Two

Wild Classical Music Ensemble

Wild Classical Music Ensemble are a Belgian group consisting of musicians with learning disabilities that see difference not as a barrier but an opportunity. Their music is thrilling,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dig That Treasure.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wild Classical Music Ensemble, Dean Rodney Jr

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

