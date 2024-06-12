Top track

Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq & Tom Carradine - I Got It from Agnes

Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq. and Carradine’s Cockney Singalong

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq. and Carradine’s Cockney Singalong Present;

An Evening With The 2 Toms

Join viral star Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq. and London cabaret virtuoso Tom Carradine for an evening of sing-along-fun and musical humour! You can expect plenty...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq.

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

