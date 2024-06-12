DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq. and Carradine’s Cockney Singalong Present;
An Evening With The 2 Toms
Join viral star Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq. and London cabaret virtuoso Tom Carradine for an evening of sing-along-fun and musical humour! You can expect plenty...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.