Friendly Balera IVANA SPAGNA

Eremo Club
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsMolfetta
€15
About

Friendly Balera con IVANA SPAGNA

Tutte le età
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Ivana Spagna

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

