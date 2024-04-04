Top track

May Erlewine - More Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

May Erlewine

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 4 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

May Erlewine - More Time
Got a code?

About

One of the Midwest’s most prolific and passionate songwriters, May continues to share her gift for writing songs of substance that feel both new and soulfully familiar. Her lyrics offer a window into her heartbreak, her empowerment, and her emboldened spir...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

May Erlewine

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.