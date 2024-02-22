DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jack Barry & Sunil Patel Comedy Special Recordings

SET Peckham
Thu, 22 Feb, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a special evening of stand up comedy. Jack Barry and Sunil Patel, after more than a decade in the game, will be doing some of their best jokes, plus some new favourites and filming it for the ages.

Jack Barry

I've got some old jokes, some new...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Strip Light.
Lineup

Sunil Patel, Jack Barry

Venue

SET Peckham

55 Nigel Road, Southwark, London, SE15 4NP, United Kingdom
Doors open4:30 pm

