Festa Do Pijama

Toxic Lounge
Sat, 20 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
About

Aniversario do baile da carol e para comemorar voltamos com a edição "festa do pijama" ! e para comemorar o aniversario da carol todo mundo entra gratis ate 11:30 pm.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Toxic Lounge

8204 Crystal Clear Lane, Orlando, Florida 32809, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

