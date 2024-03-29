Top track

Beige Banquet

The Prince Albert
Fri, 29 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Beige Banquet are a London-based five-piece playing a bleak yet high-powered style of dark punk. Underpinned by a propulsive and motorik rhythm section, they combine robotic and percussive vocal deliveries with industrial textures and abrasive guitars to c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beige Banquet

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

