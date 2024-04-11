DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sanguisugabogg and Jesus Piece

Skully’s
Thu, 11 Apr, 6:00 pm
$33.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Skully's Music Diner
6:00 PM Doors

This is an all ages event.
Presented by BravoArtist.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sanguisugabogg, Jesus Piece, Gag and 1 more

Skully’s

1151 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43201, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

