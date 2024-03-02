Top track

Ministry of Sound presents Andre Power

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
From £16.95

About Andre Power

Andre Power is one of music's foremost curators and DJs. As the co-founder and creative director behind radio show, artist collective and record label Soulection, he has helped catapult the brand that started in a basement to global reverence, going on to

Event information

Andre Power returns to Ministry of Sound

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andre Power

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

