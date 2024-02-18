Top track

Luke De-Sciscio - Plumb Loco

Folk Boy Records Presents....

The Finsbury
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Folk Boy Records is a new independant record label representing artists who prioritise expression over perfection, fearlessness over convention and authenticity over marketing.​

It's the creative home of Luke De-Sciscio, WORRYWORRY and Fela Dakota**...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folk Boy Records by arrangement with The Sound Sniffer.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

WORRYWORRY, Luke De-Sciscio

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

