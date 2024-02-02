DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hot Tub fait son retour à la Java le 2 février prochain pour une soirée techno aux airs de progressive trance.
Nous invitons pour l'occasion les talentueux Bliss Inc. (Francfort) et Yuko Kakizawa (Paris), accompagnés de nos DJ résidents Sour Patch Boyz et...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.