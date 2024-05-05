Top track

Arun Ramamurthy Trio - Darbari Kanada

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

South Indian Dance & Music: Malini Srinivasan & Friends

The Local
Sun, 5 May, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arun Ramamurthy Trio - Darbari Kanada
Got a code?

About

An evening of traditional and contemporary South Indian dance and music with critically-acclaimed dancer, choreographer and educator Malini Srinivasan. Malini is committed to presenting new works stemming from and expanding the tradition and technique of B...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.