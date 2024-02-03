DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Palosanto w/ Nico De Andrea, Oktave, Temil

House of Yes
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
Palosanto returns to House of Yes for an Enchanting Night of Afro House Magic!

We're thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Nico de Andrea as we celebrate the release of his album on the legendary Armada Music label. Joining the lineup is our favorit...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palosanto
Lineup

Nico de Andrea, Oktave

Venue

House of Yes

2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

