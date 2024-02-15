Top track

Theo Vandenhoff - Alles Ist Besser

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Theo Vandenhoff, Cinder, Memorex

The Baby G
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Theo Vandenhoff - Alles Ist Besser
Got a code?

About

Theo Vandenhoff twists a multitude of 80’s influences into their own brand of off-kilter pop music. His unique tenor screams vulnerability as he recounts his poetically veiled yet deeply personal lyrics over a wall of persistent drum grooves, reverb laden...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Theo Vandenhoff

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.