We Are So Young 27: Go Easy, Martial Arts, Velvetine.

The Social
Tue, 30 Jan, 7:00 pm
We Are So Young 27

30.1.24

Free Entry at The Social

Lineup: Go Easy (Brighton), Martial Arts (Manchester), Velvetine (London).

Our monthly clubnight returns for 2024. With the focus taken away from a 'headline band', So Young presents three of the band...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by So Young Magazine.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Velvetine, Martial Arts

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

