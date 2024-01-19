DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Expand The Sight & Sound w/ Mioli Music

The Great Northern
Fri, 19 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$11.33
About

Our friends at The Great Northern are teaming up with renowned visual artist Mark Johns to create an experience that will expand your senses and take you on a journey like no other. With captivating visual projections and an electrifying atmosphere, you'll...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Mioli Music.
Venue

The Great Northern

119 Utah St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
700 capacity

