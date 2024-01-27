DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Breath + Sound: Breathwork session + gong bath

Doña
Sat, 27 Jan, 1:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a for this breath and sound practice in Stoke Newington's legendary Pink Palace - Doña. We'll be working with the divine feminine energy and cultivating space for our personal wellness for the year that follows in 2024...

  • Beginning with a de...
This is an 18+ event
Presented by Steph Cabrera & Yogi Jords
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

