DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a for this breath and sound practice in Stoke Newington's legendary Pink Palace - Doña. We'll be working with the divine feminine energy and cultivating space for our personal wellness for the year that follows in 2024...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.