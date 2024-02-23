Top track

Thalia Zedek Band + Sleepyhead + Cathedral Ceilings

Tubby’s Kingston
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dromedary Records presents three great indie rock bands!

Thalia Zedek is an artist of immutable stature and unceasing vitality. The legendary songwriter’s fiery voice and frank lyricism give her songs both their emotional potency and their stark beauty....

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleepyhead, Thalia Zedek Band

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

