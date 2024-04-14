DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KOLOR is a Hong Kong indie rock band formed in 2005 and had their first album debut in 2010. The name of KOLOR comes from English phrase “COLOR” which represents their diversities both musically and personally, leading to greater impact on the Hong Kong mu
After going through difficulties and thorns and crossing the subsea tunnel, KOLOR landed again with a better posture, and at the same time continued to explore in the illusory and real future.
Come join us in KOLOR’s first ever music adventure in the UK....
