Top track

Kolor - 天地會

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kolor Touchdown World Tour 2024 United Kingdom

Scala
Sun, 14 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £77.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kolor - 天地會
Got a code?

About Kolor

KOLOR is a Hong Kong indie rock band formed in 2005 and had their first album debut in 2010. The name of KOLOR comes from English phrase “COLOR” which represents their diversities both musically and personally, leading to greater impact on the Hong Kong mu Read more

Event information

After going through difficulties and thorns and crossing the subsea tunnel, KOLOR landed again with a better posture, and at the same time continued to explore in the illusory and real future.

Come join us in KOLOR’s first ever music adventure in the UK....

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hau Saang Ltd
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kolor

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.