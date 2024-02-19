DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rose Matafeo - Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Mon, 19 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rose Matafeo is working on stuff and you're more than welcome to witness. 2018 Edinburgh Comedy Award winner and creator of hit sitcom Starstruck (BBC/HBO Max). 'A near perfect comedian' **** (Guardian). ***** (Telegraph). **** (Times). ****...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rose Matafeo

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.