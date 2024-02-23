DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TAU London: Adana Twins, Hardt Antoine + more

E1
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On Fri 23rd of Feb, German duo Adana Twins return to E1 after over 4 years, bringing their very own imprint ‘TAU’ to London for an exclusive label showcase. After delivering their unique vision to dance floors across the world for over a decade, they’ve se...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Adana Twins, Hardt Antoine

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

