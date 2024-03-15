Top track

Mainline Magic Orchestra

Sala Shoko
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.60

Xumba Xumba
About

Mainline Magic Orchestra presentan su nuevo álbum "Harri Poter" y nuevo directo en tres de sus ciudades más amadas: Madrid, Barcelona y París.

"Harri Poter" es un álbum compuesto por 13 temas que describen a la perfección su cosmos y su sed de quemar club...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal
Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mainline Magic Orchestra

Venue

Sala Shoko

Calle de Toledo, 86, 28005 Madrid, Spain

Doors open7:00 pm

