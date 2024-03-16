Top track

Massimo Pericolo, Crookers, Salmo, Nic Sarno - CAZZO CULO (feat. Salmo)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Massimo Pericolo in tour

Casa della musica Federico I
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Massimo Pericolo, Crookers, Salmo, Nic Sarno - CAZZO CULO (feat. Salmo)
Got a code?

About

MASSIMO PERICOLO AL NUMERO 1 DELLA CLASSIFICA DEGLI ALBUM PIÙ VENDUTI IN ITALIA (FIMI/GFK) CON “LE COSE CAMBIANO" E PRIMO ANCHE NELLA CLASSIFICA DEI SINGOLI CON “MONEYLOVE” IN COLLABORAZIONE CON EMIS KILLA, AL NUMERO UNO ANCHE SU SPOTIFY E LE TENDENZE DI Y...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ufficio K.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

MASSIMO PERICOLO

Venue

Casa della musica Federico I

Via Corrado Barbagallo, 115, 80125 Napoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.