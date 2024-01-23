Top track

Manolo Redondo - A Thirty Loner

Manolo Redondo + Cymbaline + Suzy 2

L'international
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'Inter présente:

MANOLO REDONDO

Release Party

(Paris, FR - Indie Pop)

Songwriter Folk installé à Paris depuis 10 ans, Manolo Redondo a sorti son premier album A Drop… en 2015, et s’est spécialisé pendant quelques années dans les premières parties d’ar...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
Lineup

Manolo Redondo, Cymbaline

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

