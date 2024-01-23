DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L'Inter présente:
MANOLO REDONDO
Release Party
(Paris, FR - Indie Pop)
Songwriter Folk installé à Paris depuis 10 ans, Manolo Redondo a sorti son premier album A Drop… en 2015, et s’est spécialisé pendant quelques années dans les premières parties d’ar...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.