Top track

Old Dirty Brasstards - Doo Wop (That Thing)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Old Dirty Brasstards

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Old Dirty Brasstards - Doo Wop (That Thing)
Got a code?

Event information

We’re kicking the evening off with a performance from the incredible Old Dirty Brasstards. Delivering banging brass renditions of the finest soul, hip hop, and R&B classics like you've never heard them before.

Our beloved house band will then take to the...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Old Dirty Brasstards

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.