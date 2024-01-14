DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

“Concierto de Año Nuevo. De Beethoven a Gershwin (Piano y Piano a cuatro manos)”

Sala Clamores
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 12:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €8.24
About

“Vermut y Música Clásica con Explora”: “A cargo de Inés Alvarado y Pablo López”

CONCIERTO DE AÑO NUEVO PROGRAMA

14 de епего de 2024

Primera parte: Pablo López

Suite en mi menor Bux WV 235 - D. Buxtehudе

I. Allemande

II. Courante

III. Sarabande

IV....

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 pm

