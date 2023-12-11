DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ella Cairns is a singer based in London / Hertfordshire. She enjoys soft rock, with some of her influences being The 1975, James bay and kings of Leon . Ella will be running the London half marathon in April in aid of Make-a-Wish foundation. All money rais...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.