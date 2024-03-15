Top track

Show Me Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lala &ce

Antipode
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€25.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Show Me Love
Got a code?

About

Fini le temps des rêves différés, des ambitions remises à plus tard, des égards accordés aux opinions d'autrui. Plus de place pour les interrogations, la quête de légitimité et les appréhensions. Avec « No More Time », son nouveau single, Lala &ce nous dév...

Tout public
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec The Talent Boutique
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lala &ce

Venue

Antipode

75 Av. Jules Maniez, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.