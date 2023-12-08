Top track

Mac Declos - I wanna see u move

FUORIORARIO | WINTERFORMAT EXXXTRA LARGE DAY 2

Afrobar
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 am
DJCatania
€17.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

8 DICEMBRE 2023
dalle ore 7:00

FUORIORARIO | WINTERFORMAT EXXXTRA LARGE
[Festival Edition]

4 clubs | 4 stages | 4 days of music

DAY 2

w//

◆ Mac Declos

◆ D'Angeli

◆ ELLE

◆ Maugeri

◆ LØINAM

◆ VEFFEV

c/o

Afrobar [Catania]

Questo è un evento 18+
With Love Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mac Declos, LØINAM, Maugeri

Venue

Afrobar

Viale Kennedy, 47, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open7:00 am

