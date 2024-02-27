DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Inrocks Festival : Lucie Antunes "Amazing Carnaval"

Le 104
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Combat et Super! présentent Les Inrocks Festival 2024

Mardi 27 février, c'est Lucie Antunes qui sonnera le lancement des Inrocks Festival 2024 sous la Nef du Centquatre-Paris. Près d'un an après la sortie de son fantasmagorique Carnaval, l'un des 20 meill...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lucie Antunes

Venue

Le 104

5 Rue Curial, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

