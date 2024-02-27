DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Combat et Super! présentent Les Inrocks Festival 2024
Mardi 27 février, c'est Lucie Antunes qui sonnera le lancement des Inrocks Festival 2024 sous la Nef du Centquatre-Paris. Près d'un an après la sortie de son fantasmagorique Carnaval, l'un des 20 meill...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.